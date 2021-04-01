ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Regarding your upcoming challenges, the Aries Lamb should very quickly size things up and allow you to make the best possible use of whatever resources you have on hand. Good luck.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You rarely blame others for missteps that worked against you. But this time you need to lay out all the facts and insist that everyone acknowledge his or her share of the mistakes. Then start again.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might want to start making vacation plans. And don’t be surprised by unexpected family demands. Maintain control. Be open to suggestions, but don’t get bogged down by them.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Work with both your Moon Child and Crab aspects this week to keep both your creative and your practical sides balanced. Your intuition sharpens, giving you greater insight by the middle of the week.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat finally should have all the information needed to move on with a project. If not, maybe you’ll want to give everything a new and more thorough check before trying to move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Too much emotional pain caused by someone you can’t win over as a friend? Then stop trying to do so. You have other things you need to work on this week. Go to it, and good luck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It’s a good time to reassess where and how your strengths can help you build, and where your weaknesses can hinder you. Remember to build on your strongest foundation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): That personal matter that seemed so hard to deal with should be less confusing now. Don’t rush. Let things happen easily, without the risk of creating even more puzzlement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Change continues to be a strong factor in many important areas. Keep on top of them, and you won’t have to worry about losing control. A personal situation takes on a new look.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A business offer sounds intriguing. But if you don’t check it out thoroughly, you could have problems. Take a set of questions with you when you attend your next meeting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your self-confidence should be coming back. That’s good news. But it might be a bit over the top right now, so best to let it settle down before you start making expensive decisions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your life, your decisions. Good enough. But be sure you have all the facts you need to put into the decision-maker mixing bowl and hope it will come out as it should.

BORN THIS WEEK: You find much of your creativity with new people who give you much to think about.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.