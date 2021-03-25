Off-Premise Alcohol Sales Headed To Permanent Status OCEAN CITY — A pair of bills circulating in the General Assembly seeking continual alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption or delivery passed through their respective chambers this week.When COVID-19 emerged around this time last year and Governor Larry Hogan declared a state-of-emergency, restaurants and bars were closed to the public and many went to a… Read more »

County Sheriff Seeks 30% Increase In Budget Funding; More Full-Time Personnel Needed SNOW HILL – Increases in proposed public safety and emergency services spending highlighted a Worcester County budget work session.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday met with department leaders to begin reviewing the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. General fund revenues for the coming year are estimated at $211 million while proposed expenditures total $219 million.The… Read more »

Route 90 Project Completed A Day Early OCEAN CITY — Overnight closures of Route 90 this week to allow crews to complete extensive repairs and upgrades to one of main access points to the resort finished up a day earlier than expected.Starting on Monday, Maryland Department of Transportation-State Highway Administration (SHA) crews began extensive repairs to the entire length of Route 90… Read more »