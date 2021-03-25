Things I Like – March 26, 2021

Adults with silly nicknames

Getaways to the Hyatt in Cambridge

Compromising

March Madness upsets

Driving through small Eastern Shore towns

When a complicated matter gets resolved

Seeing my kid overcome a challenge

When a soccer game goes to penalty kicks

Hal Adkins’ recognition last week

The temperature swings of spring

When free throws win a hoops game

