BIS 6th Graders Learn About Ancient Greece

by
BIS 6th Graders Learn About Ancient Greece

Berlin Intermediate School students in Diandra Bratten’s sixth grade Social Studies class have been learning about Ancient Greece. In one of their latest lessons, students combined their knowledge of the Parthenon along with their knowledge of area and volume to construct their version of the Parthenon using the Minecraft app. Above, Jayla Mitchell is working on her Parthenon design.