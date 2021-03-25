Photo courtesy of SHA

OCEAN CITY — Overnight closures of Route 90 this week to allow crews to complete extensive repairs and upgrades to one of main access points to the resort finished up a day earlier than expected.

Starting on Monday, Maryland Department of Transportation-State Highway Administration (SHA) crews began extensive repairs to the entire length of Route 90 from Route 50 to Coastal Highway. As a result, Route 90 was closed in both directions each night and early morning from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The project was expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Friday. However, SHA crews were able to complete the numerous projects by Thursday morning, of a day early. SHA performed bridge deck patching and joint repairs, lighting repairs, guardrail replacements and an overall cleaning and sweeping. SHA District Community Liaison Bob Rager acknowledged the complete closures of the spans caused inconvenience for some, but are sometimes needed to get projects finished efficiently and safely.

“All work was done this week using overnight closures to provide safe work zones and allow crews to make significant progress in a short amount of time,” he said. “We know this was an inconvenience, but these closures really give us the ability to knock out a lot of repairs in a short time and in a manner that’s much, much safer for motorists as well as work crews.”