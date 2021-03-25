OCEAN CITY- Although somewhat scaled back and with pandemic guidelines in place, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s annual St. Patrick’s Tournament is going on this year.

After a one-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’’s Tournament returned last week with a modified format. The opening weekend featured the adult men’s and women’s division. The weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the adult co-rec and over 30 divisions will play at Northside Park. No spectators are allowed and masks are required when players are not participating and there are other restrictions in place, but the tradition continues this year.