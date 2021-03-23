The front entrance to the 26th Street 7-Eleven store is pictured Saturday night. Photo courtesy of the Ocean City Fire Department

OCEAN CITY- A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on drunk-driving charges last weekend after allegedly crashing her vehicle through the front of a downtown convenience store.

Around 11:50 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of a convenience store at 26th Street for a single-vehicle collision. The officers observed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata has driven through the entrance to the convenience store.

According to police reports, the glass doors and windows of the store were destroyed. There was also debris, merchandise and glass scattered throughout the floor. Ocean City Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene to evaluate the driver, identified as Chelsea Maggi, 28, of Ridley Park, Pa., but Maggie refused EMS evaluation.

An OCPD officer approached Maggi and reportedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage from her breath. According to police reports, Maggi exhibited signs of intoxication, including glassy, bloodshot eye and slurred speech along with slow and sluggish coordination.

According to police reports, Maggi initially told police she had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages at a downtown bar. She later clarified she had three vodka drinks over the course of several hours from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Maggi consented to a battery of field sobriety tests, which she did not complete to the officer’s satisfaction.

At that point, she was place under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Maggi was transported to the Public Safety Building where she refused to submit to an intoximeter test, according to police reports. She was charged with driving while impaired, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.