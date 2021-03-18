BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team last week closed out an abbreviated season with a pair of wins over Salisbury School and Holly Grove.

The Mallards played a shortened six-game schedule against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) opponents and finished with a 5-1 record. After dropping its season opener against old rival Saints Peter and Paul back on February 17, the Mallards ran the table, earning wins in their last five games.

In the penultimate game of the season, Worcester beat Salisbury School, 57-46, in overtime. The game was tied 46-46 at the end of regulation, but the Mallards scored 11 points in the overtime period while Salisbury School was blanked in the extra period.

In the season finale, the Mallards overcame an early deficit to beat Holly Grove, 41-30. The game was tied at 19 at the half, but Worcester pulled ahead, 30-25, at the end of the third quarter. Worcester then pulled away for the 41-30 win to close out the season, 5-1. Lily Baeurle led Worcester with 17 points in the season finale, while C.C. Lizas finished with 15.