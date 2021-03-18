Worcester Girls Finish with 5-1 Mark

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team last week closed out an abbreviated season with a pair of wins over Salisbury School and Holly Grove.

The Mallards played a shortened six-game schedule against Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) opponents and finished with a 5-1 record. After dropping its season opener against old rival Saints Peter and Paul back on February 17, the Mallards ran the table, earning wins in their last five games.

In the penultimate game of the season, Worcester beat Salisbury School, 57-46, in overtime. The game was tied 46-46 at the end of regulation, but the Mallards scored 11 points in the overtime period while Salisbury School was blanked in the extra period.

In the season finale, the Mallards overcame an early deficit to beat Holly Grove, 41-30. The game was tied at 19 at the half, but Worcester pulled ahead, 30-25, at the end of the third quarter. Worcester then pulled away for the 41-30 win to close out the season, 5-1. Lily Baeurle led Worcester with 17 points in the season finale, while C.C. Lizas finished with 15.

Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.