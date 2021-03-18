OCEAN CITY – Trimper’s Rides, the oldest continuously family-owned and operated amusement park in the country, announced this week its newest event series.

This year, Trimper’s will open the park on the first weekend of April and launch Kids Fest, themed family-friendly events each weekend of the month all with the mission of celebrating and empowering kids.

“Trimper’s is thrilled to bring another great event series to Ocean City, and we couldn’t be more excited to see our 2021 season kick off with Kids Fest,” said Jessica Bauer, marketing manager or Trimper’s Rides. “Our park staff has worked tirelessly to ready the park for Easter and will continue our standards of safety and cleanliness. Keeping everyone protected and happy is our number one priority.”

Bring the whole family to enjoy rides and games at the beach, indulge in made-from-scratch foods with a carnival twist, and engage in themed weekends designed to educate and inspire. Special activities will be free of charge and unlimited ride wristbands will be discounted to $20. Doors open at noon.

Kids’ Easter Celebration: On April 3 and 4, Peter Cottontail — the Easter Bunny himself — will welcome all visitors and host Easter egg hunts each day at noon in the Carousel building. On Saturday, the hunt will include golden eggs and the lucky kids who find one will help declare Trimper’s “open” and commemorate the beginning of the 2021 season. The hunts will be divided into three age groups — 1 to 2, 3 to 5 and 6 to 8. Socially distant pictures are encouraged. Bring your baskets and seek out those eggs.

Kids Create: In partnership with the Art League of Ocean City, Trimper’s will stimulate kids’ inner Bob Ross with hands-on art projects the weekend of April 10-11. Kids can join a collaborative effort to make community artwork and create their own masterpieces to take home. Arts and crafts leaders will be on hand to assist with projects, but kids will be encouraged to express their personal style. Be ready to spread color and your artistic vision.

“The Art League of Ocean City is excited to participate in Kids Fest. Our goal is to inspire kids to think creatively, and Trimper’s new event series aligns with our mission to empower youth to reach their creative potential,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of Art League of Ocean City. “We will continue to offer and support classes, camps and other community art events, like Kids Fest, to bolster the positive impact of arts in our region.”

Kids Build: Large construction vehicles — dump truck, excavator and skid-steer loader—will enhance the park’s landscape during Kids Build on April 17-18. Construction vehicles in the outdoor park give kids a safe and unique perspective of a worksite. Inside the carousel building, stations will be set up to let kids “build” with craft materials, allowing Trimper’s young guests to be architects, contractors, and home designers for the weekend.

Kids Unite: Being safe is cool on April 24-25 as attendees will join local first responders while they shepherd kids through urgent situations. Kids will learn what to do in emergencies, like being lost on vacation or getting caught in a riptide and how to prepare and stay calm. Emergency vehicles will also be available for kids to admire close up.

Kids Fest guests can purchase wristbands at the park or online. Stay up to date on Kids Fest and other upcoming events by visiting www.trimperrides.com/upcoming events and following us on Facebook and Instagram. Park events are weather-dependent, and social distancing and masking will be observed for the well-being of all.