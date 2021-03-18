OCEAN CITY — The 5th Annual Ocean City Film Festival announced the winners of the 2021 festival, which screened more than 90 independent films. Festival goers exercised more than 1,000 unlocks to view films during the week-long virtual event March 4-11.

“It’s amazing how international this year’s festival was,” B.L. Strang-Moya, Film Festival creative director, said, “given the limitations placed on filmmakers by the pandemic. We are so proud to have winners from all over the country and the world who didn’t let the challenges deflect from their dedication and passion for the art of film.”

The award for Best Feature Film went to “Lights of Baltimore” by Dr. Sabrina Bouarour of Paris, France. The Best Animation award went to “All Hail the Champion” by Eric Lochstampfor of Manassas, Va.

“Grace” by Michael Strassner of Los Angeles, Ca. won Best Dramatic Short. “Radde” by Ali Lavarimonfared of the Islamic republic of Iran won Best Environmental Short. “Alang and David” by Mark Perry of Lancaster, Pa. won Best Short Documentary.

The Best Funny Short Award went to “In-Between: Full Series” by Kathleen “KP” Poliski and Melanie Carmichael of Philadelphia, Pa. “Trick or Bleat” by Evan Gloyd and Jimmy McDonald of Laurel, Md. won Best Horror/Sci-fi Short. “Lady A” by Sandi Johnson of Los Angeles, Ca. won Best Feel-Good Short. “Days Like This” by Alisanna Vincent of Woodbine, Md. won Best Youth Short.

Filmmaker Jimmy MacDonald, who won the award for Best Horror Film, also won the Ocean City Giveaway Package that includes a two-night stay at the Hilton Suites Oceanfront; gift cards to Blue Fish, Bad Monkey, Annabelle’s and Coffee Beanery; an official OC Film Festival hat and 2021 poster, signed by the artist; a pass to the festival drive-in on March 26-27; and a free one-year membership to the Art League of Ocean City.

The Ocean City Film Festival is a project of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects.