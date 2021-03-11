Worcester County Commissioners Proclaim March Women’s History Month

The Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation this week recognizing March as Women’s History Month to members of the Commission for Women (CFW), honoring the contributions of these and other exemplary women to the economic, cultural and social well-being of Worcester County. Those pictured include, front from left, Terri Shockley, Co-Chair Liz Mumford, and Kim List; and Commissioners Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, Josh Nordstrom, Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Bud Church and Diana Purnell.