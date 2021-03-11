Pack Da Bowl proprietors Jason and Stephen Pappas are pictured inside their new business located at in north Ocean City. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – A healthier alternative to fast food.

It’s what brothers Jason and Stephen Pappas say makes their new carryout business, Pack Da Bowl, unique.

“We’ve lived here our while lives, but up in north Ocean City the past four or five years,” Jason said. “There’s just not many great places to get something quick and healthy … We had this space that hasn’t been used since COVID last year. We decided let’s do it, let’s make it ourselves.”

Located at 116th Street, Pack Da Bowl is the newest addition to Ocean City’s Oyster Bay shopping village. The carryout restaurant features handcrafted salads and grain bowls, served in either a bowl or wrap.

“It’s fresh and delicious,” Stephen said.

Menu items include a chimichurri steak grain bowl with white rice, chimichurri marinated steak, edamame, sautéed peppers and onions goat cheese and chimichurri sauce, street corn salad with power slaw, quinoa, black beans, grilled corn pico, goat cheese, cilantro, paprika and baja sauce, and a vegan buddha grain bowl with white rice, quinoa, power slaw, edamame, carrots, avocado, broccoli, sweet potatoes, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and a sesame ginger vinaigrette, to name a few.

“The menu is a small, compact, fast menu,” Jason said. “There are 10 signature items. Five are grain bowls and five are salad bases.”

The owners noted that Pack Da Bowl offers menu items for everyone, including vegan, gluten-free and diabetic-friendly options.

The carryout restaurant is also partnering with two women-owned businesses. In addition to its bowls and wraps, Pack Da Bowl is also selling Crunchy Hydration’s sparking CBD herbal water and Real Raw Organics’ kombucha.

“It’s easy because people can either walk in or order online …,” Stephen said. “They can grab their snacks and drinks while we bag their food and take it all to go.”

Jason and Stephen encouraged everyone to try Pack Da Bowl.

For more information, or for employment opportunities, visit packdabowl.square.site or Pack Da Bowl’s Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Pack Da Bowl is currently open Thursday through Sunday. However, the owners say they are looking to expand hours of operation in the near future.

“We’ll be open year-round, at least on the weekends …,” Jason added. “We don’t want it to be just a summertime place. We also want to serve the people that live here.”