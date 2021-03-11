ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Consider moving beyond the usual methods to find a more creative means of handling a difficult on-the-job situation. Avoid confrontation and, instead, aim for cooperation.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Seasonal change creates a new look for the outdoors. It also inspires Taureans to redo their own environments, and this is a good week to start redoing both your home and workplace. Enjoy.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A misunderstanding needs to be straightened out so the wrong impression isn’t allowed to stand. If necessary, offer to support the use of a third party to act as an impartial arbitrator.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A career change offering what you want in money and responsibilities could involve moving to a new location. Discuss this with family members before making a decision.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Feeling miffed over how you believe you were treated is understandable. But before you decide to “set things straight,” make sure the whole thing wasn’t just a misinterpretation of the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Showing you care makes it easier to build trust and gain an advantage in handling a delicate situation. What you learn from this experience also will help you understand yourself better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Planning for the future is fine, especially if you include the roles that family members may be asked to play. Don’t be surprised if some hidden emotions are revealed in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Making choices highlights much of the week, and you have a head start here, thanks to your ability to grasp the facts of a situation and interpret them in a clear-cut manner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Carrying a torch can be a two-way situation: It can either keep you tied to the past or help light your way to the future. The choice, as always, has to be yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your watchwords this week are: “Focus.” “Focus.” “Focus.” Don’t let yourself be distracted from what you set out to do. There’ll be time later to look over other possibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A workplace opportunity might require changes you’re not keen on making. Discuss the plusses and minuses with someone familiar with the situation before you make a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Love and romance are strong in your aspect this week. If you’ve already met the right person, expect your relationship to grow. And if you’re still looking, odds are you’ll soon be finding it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You approach life in a wise and measured manner, which gives you an edge in many areas.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.