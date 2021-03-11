Things I Like – March 12, 2021

by

Music playing in a house

Streaming live television

Watching kids playing in our yard

The efficiency of Zoom meetings

Oprah’s interview style

Reading my kids’ body language

Public schools playing sports again

Saving money through a self-repair

When government helps people

Short poems with deep meanings

Sleeping through a storm

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.