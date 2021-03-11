One of the biggest events of the season in the 1980s and 1990s was Oceana Magazine’s “Waiter and Waitress Cup.” Held in the convention center’s parking lot, it featured intense competition between employees of local restaurants and bars who raced through an obstacle course while balancing a bottle and glass on a cocktail tray.

The prize package for the winners was outstanding. In addition to cash and bragging rights, it included gift certificates from nearly every restaurant in Ocean City.

Many bars and restaurants had to close that day for lack of help as many of their employees took vacation time or called in sick so they could attend the races. It was one of the most popular events all summer for the town’s college-age workforce.

Photo by Gregory Poulos