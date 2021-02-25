OCEAN CITY — An Elkton, Md. man was arrested on numerous charges, including first-degree assault, last weekend after allegedly assaulting his fiancé and scrapping with hotel security staffers during a domestic incident at a midtown hotel.

Around 11 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 45th Street for a reported domestic incident. Ocean City Communications advised there was a female crying on the ground and the suspect, later identified as Justin Hitchens, 25, of Elkton, Md., was trying to fight hotel security staffers.

Upon arrival, officers met with the hotel manager, who reportedly advised Hitchens and the female victim had been arguing and became physical inside the hotel lobby bar. The manager reportedly told the officer she advised a security guard to follow the couple to their room on the second floor.

Security staff followed the couple to their room and could hear Hitchens allegedly assaulting the female victim, according to police reports. One security guard entered the room and reportedly saw Hitchens standing over the victim while continuing to yell at her. When the security staffer attempted to separate Hitchens from the victim, Hitchens reportedly pushed him away.

Two security guards attempted to subdue Hitchens, who reportedly began kicking them both. Hitchens then choked one of the security guards and struck him on the left side of his mouth, according to police reports. When another security guard attempted to detain Hitchens until police arrived, Hitchens struck him in the left jaw with a closed fist, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived at the room on the second floor and observed Hitchens pinning one of the security guards against the wall while choking him. OCPD officers ordered Hitchens to stop choking the security guard. When they attempted to arrest Hitchens, the suspect reportedly flailed his arms and attempted to walk away, according to police reports.

Hitchens reportedly kicked one of the officers while being placed in handcuffs. While Hitches was being detained, he reportedly continued to yell profanities, causing other hotel guests to come out of their rooms to see what was going on, according to police reports. The female victim, who was Hitchens’ fiancé, had a contusion and laceration on her eye and a laceration on he right pointer finger.

Hitchens was charged with one count of first-degree assault for choking one of the security guards, three counts of second-degree assault against the female victim and each of the security guards, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.