BERLIN — A local man perished in a single-vehicle accident on westbound Route 50 near Berlin last Friday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the area of westbound Route 50 east of Friendship Rd. for a reported single-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, MSP troopers discovered an overturned Chevy Tahoe with a single occupant entrapped inside.

The Berlin Fire Department responded and was able to extricate the driver, later identified as James Eric Johnson, 62, of Berlin, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the MSP.