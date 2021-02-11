Local Man Killed In Route 50 Crash

by

BERLIN — A local man perished in a single-vehicle accident on westbound Route 50 near Berlin last Friday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to the area of westbound Route 50 east of Friendship Rd. for a reported single-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, MSP troopers discovered an overturned Chevy Tahoe with a single occupant entrapped inside.

The Berlin Fire Department responded and was able to extricate the driver, later identified as James Eric Johnson, 62, of Berlin, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the MSP.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.