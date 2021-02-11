Three Arrested After Outdoor Drug Transaction

OCEAN CITY — Three suspects were arrested on various drug distribution and possession charges last week after Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) narcotics officers observed a plain-view drug transaction behind a downtown convenience store.

Last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Lark Lane near the residence of Brianna Flint, 31, of Ocean City, an alleged dealer with whom local police are familiar, according to police reports. Around 4 p.m., the detective reportedly observed Flint and a male suspect, later identified as Matthew Patchett, 31, of Laurel, Del., exit the residence and begin walking in the direction of a convenience store at 26th Street.

According to police reports, Flint and Patchett walked to the rear parking lot of the convenience store and appeared to be waiting for someone. As Flint and Patchett arrived at the convenience store, a female known to police as Danielle Dodson, 25, of Bishopville, arrived in a white Ford Excursion, according to police reports. OCPD detectives were reportedly familiar with Dodson and her involvement in the use of distribution of controlled dangerous substances including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, according to police reports.

OCPD detectives observed Flint and Patchett walk to the driver’s side of Dodson’s vehicle in the convenience store parking lot, where they reportedly observed the three suspects engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction. While Flint and Dodson completed the transaction, Patchett reportedly remained by the driver’s side door looking for law enforcement personnel.

During the alleged transaction, Flint and Dodson met for roughly 30 seconds before parting ways. Flint and Patchett then left the area after going into the convenience store for a brief period of time and walked back toward the residence on Lark Lane, according to police reports.

OCPD detectives reportedly maintained surveillance on Flint and Patchett as they walked back to the residence, while also maintaining surveillance on Dodson. Once Flint and Patchett were out of the area, OCPD detectives approached Dodson’s vehicle and detained her without incident. The detectives had obtained a search warrant for Dodson’s vehicle prior to the stop.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the detectives observed two small bags of suspected powder cocaine on the center console. OCPD detectives also allegedly located a small plastic bag of suspected heroin along with two wax folds of heroin. Dodson was arrested at that point for possession of cocaine and heroin.

Meanwhile, OCPD detectives maintained constant visual surveillance on Flint and Patchett as they walked back toward Lark Lane. The detectives knew Flint had an active warrant through the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for a malicious destruction of property and second-degree assault charge.

Based on the observation of the hand-to-hand drug transaction with Dodson, detectives detained Flint and Patchett. The warrant for Flint was confirmed and she was placed under arrest. A search of Flint revealed a small bag of crack cocaine and an amount of currency consistent with a drug transaction. Flint was charged with distribution of heroin and cocaine and possession of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Patchett was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin. While Patchett was being processed, it was determined he had recently removed a GPS ankle monitor illegally while in the state of Delaware. OCPD detectives contacted Delaware Parole and Probation and determined the department was actively seeking an arrest warrant for Patchett.

Hotel Burglary Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A local man was charged with burglary and other counts last weekend after allegedly bumbling around a downtown hotel uninvited while intoxicated.

Around 8:45 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 25th Street for a reported 911 call hang-up. Prior to police’s arrival, Ocean City Communications advised a man in a room on the fourth floor, later identified as Trevor Peters, 20, of Ocean City, attempted to call the front desk of the hotel and that he couldn’t leave his room because he had no pants.

OCPD officers arrived on scene and made entry into the building through an unsecured door. The officers arrived at the room on the fourth floor, knocked on the door and ordered Peters to lay down on the floor, according to police reports. He was placed under arrest at that point. Peters reportedly told police he woke up in the room with no pants.

According to police reports, Peters told police he had been out at a bar with a female and remembered having one alcoholic cocktail and one shot and didn’t remember anything after that. OCPD officers located Peters’ clothing at the end of a hallway on the fourth floor. They also observed damage to two light fixtures and a thermostat on the fourth floor, according to police reports.

The hotel’s owner was able to pull up surveillance video, according to police reports. The footage showed that shortly after 2 a.m., Peters was allegedly seen at the end of the hotel’s southside hallway on the fourth floor with no clothes on. The surveillance footage reportedly showed Peters closely hugging the wall, during which he ripped two light fixtures off the wall in the hallway.

The surveillance footage reportedly shows Peters sitting on the floor in the hallway, taking apart the thermostat. He was later seen proceeding down the hallway to the room on the fourth floor where he was ultimately located. The hotel owner confirmed the damage to the light fixtures and the thermostat at around $500. The hotel owner also confirmed Peters did not have permission to be in the hotel. He was ultimately charged with fourth-degree burglary and intoxicated endangerment.

Couple Arrested For Fighting

OCEAN CITY — A York, Pa. couple was arrested last weekend after allegedly getting into a physical fight outside a downtown hotel in an alleged dispute over a missing hotel key.

Around 3:40 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were operating in a plainclothes capacity in an unmarked car in the area of 15th Street when they allegedly observed two disorderly individuals. The couple was arguing as they crossed the street and the officers heard the male, later identified as Derrick Williams, 40, of York, Pa. shout expletives and gesture aggressively by waving his arms in the air.

The male and female, later identified as Amanda Delauder, 33, also of York, walked slowly toward the lobby of a hotel on 15th Street and continued shouting each other at the front door of the hotel. According to police reports, the couples’ shouting could clearly be heard by the OCPD officers in their patrol vehicle with the windows up. According to police reports, the commotion drew the attention of multiple passersby.

The officers reportedly heard Williams yell for help and that he was being hit. Williams then walked from the front of the hotel to the parking garage where the officers observed Delauder hit him multiple times in the face. The couple began pulling on each other and a plastic bag that later turned out to contain shirts and alcoholic beverages.

According to police reports, Williams initially walked away from DeLauder, but returned to the parking garage and waved at her aggressively before pushing her back. The couple then engaged in a mutual physical fight in the public street in front of several onlookers. The altercation reportedly began over who had the key to the hotel. They were both ultimately arrested and charged with affray and disorderly conduct. After their arrest, the hotel key was located in Delauder’s pants pocket.