The more than 200 staff members of Coastal Hospice presented a check for $10,000 to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. The proceeds were from the organization-wide employee campaign held in late 2020. Above, Claire Otterbein, second from right, Community Impact Manager for the United Way, accepts the $10,000 donation from Renee Smith, manager of Volunteer Services: Alane Capen, president; and Bob Miller, senior director. Submitted Photos

County Adds Specialist

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners named Michele Burke as the new business development and retention specialist within Worcester County Economic Development (WCED).

“This new role will truly complete the Economic Development and Tourism team that we have been building for Maryland’s Coast,” Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “Michele has extensive sales and customer service experience, which is exactly what we need to assist existing businesses with growth and to attract new investors in the county.”

In her new role, Burke will oversee the county’s business attraction, retention, and expansion program and serve as the county’s business ambassador to help existing business owners and operators identify services and resources that support their goals. She will also be the primary liaison with local, state, and federal partners, including the area chambers of commerce, Maryland Department of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, and the Small Business Association.

x

Realtor Earns Honor

BERLIN — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty announced Debbie Bennington of the Ocean Pines office has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2020.

The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top two percent of the company’s network’s sales professionals.

“She is knowledgeable, has a strong work ethic and is a natural leader. Debbie strives to provide the best possible real estate experience for all her clients,” said Sharon Curtiss, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.

Bennington entered the real estate industry in 2002 and joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in 2011. She has been a consistent award winner of the President’s Circle and Chairman Gold Circle Award.

x

AGH Announce New Nurse Practitioner For Pocomoke Office

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials recently announced a new family nurse practitioner has joined the health system’s Pocomoke primary care office to provide care alongside Dr. John Whittaker

Christina Hargis, DNP, earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner certification from Salisbury University in May 2020. Prior to that, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University. She is board certified in family medicine by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Hargis started her career in nursing at The University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Wash., where she worked on the cardiothoracic surgical unit. In 2015, she joined the team at The Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Progressive Care Unit. Hargis recently worked as an RN and case manager at Peninsula Regional’s wound center.