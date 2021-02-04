Practice Joins TidalHealth

SALISBURY — TidalHealth announced Nanticoke Cardiology in Seaford, Del. has become part of TidalHealth’s wide network of care providers. Nanticoke Cardiology has provided exceptional cardiology care to the Lower Shore since 1985 and will continue to do so as TidalHealth Cardiology.

By joining TidalHealth, the practice is ensuring it can continue its mission to provide the best, most modern heart care to Sussex County and the surrounding area.

“To maintain the high quality of heart care in Sussex County with the latest technologies and procedures, it was a benefit to Nanticoke Cardiology to have access to the economies of scale that TidalHealth can provide. Our resources and technology will help ensure that the brightest and best cardiologists will keep coming to work and live on Delmarva,” said Karin DiBari, MD, TidalHealth vice president. “We have worked together for many years to take care of our community’s cardiology needs, and we look forward to continuing that journey together.”

Patients can continue to see their current provider in the same locations. The practice has five providers at their location at 200 Federal Street in Seaford: Angel Alicia, MD; Alvaro Buenano, MD; Richard Simons, DO; Alfred Hurley, MD; and Justin Allen, PA-C.

“Nanticoke Cardiology recognizes TidalHealth as a dynamic, growing health organization with excellent facilities, health providers, and leadership. We are excited to join them and look forward to our partnership in to caring for the population of Sussex County,” said Simons.

Bank Promotion

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced April Parkin was promoted within the corporation. She joined the bank in 2015. She was recently promoted to the role of assistant vice

president-branch manager and loan officer for the Delmar location.

Parkin has served as the senior universal banker at the Delmar location for three years. In addition, she recently participated in Leadership Delmarva, an internal leadership program which provides an opportunity to learn more about the banking industry and challenges participants to grow both personally and professionally. She lives in Delmar with her husband and two children.

Salisbury Business Relocates

SALISBURY — Senior Advisor John McClellan secured a new location for Kitchen Concepts Plus on Snow Hill Road while selling its two former properties within months.

The transition enables Kitchen Concepts Plus to consolidate operations into one, larger facility, and streamline while continuing to offer services to their clients and customers.

The 14,000-square-foot office/warehouse building (former Go Glass) at 805 Snow Hill Road) seemed to be an obvious solution to all parties. Through a combination of concentrated marketing efforts, networking and a little bit of luck, The McClellan Team was able to successfully sell both of Kitchen Concepts Plus’ former buildings within months of the acquisition of their new location. This quick transition allowed for minimal carrying costs and enough time for a transition to their new location.

“I was pleased to represent Kitchen Concepts Plus in the sale of both of their buildings as well as in the purchase of their new facility. We successfully marketed 1001 Eastern Shore Dr. (a 5,500-square-foot showroom /office/apartment building) as well as 602 Snow Hill Rd. (a 6,000-square-foot production facility). Both properties are now home to new users,” said McClellan.

Renovations Completed

SALISBURY — Vice President Tyler Barnes of Gillis Gilkerson (GGI) recently announced the firm’s completion of renovations to the south corridor of Peninsula Imaging, a medical office located at 1655 Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury. In just four months, GGI’s construction team transformed an unoccupied portion of the office into exam rooms with a new, covered entrance and walkway. The project was led by Barnes with onsite management provided by Superintendent Don Brady.

“Gillis Gilkerson provided minimal interference in our day-to-day operations and did a wonderful job blending the new construction with our existing furnishings,” said Thomas Spencer, Peninsula Imaging’s Director of Operations. “The new multi-entrance covered walkway provides added safety measures and outdoor seating to assist with social distancing and patient drop-off. With the patient in mind, the additional waiting areas are conveniently located in close proximity to each department.”

Gillis Gilkerson’s scope of work also included the addition of a secluded, private area for female imaging patients as well as the expansion of suites allowing room for new state-of-the-art imaging machines and disinfectant devices. In wake of the project’s completion, Peninsula Imaging has experienced improved workflow efficiency resulting in advanced patient care and safety.

“We value the trust that Peninsula Imaging has repeatedly placed in our team,” said Barnes. “We appreciate the forward thinking they have demonstrated in a project that displays their commitment to the health and safety of our community.”