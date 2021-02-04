OC American Legion Post 166 Donate Over $150,00 In 2020

Ocean City American Legion Post 166 donated $150,903 in 2020, primarily to local, regional and state organizations. Most of the funds came from earnings from the post’s slot machines, which are permitted by the state as long as at least 50 percent of the proceeds are donated to charitable organizations or other worthy causes. The post’s donations exceeded the state-mandated amount, despite the post and its slot machine operations being closed or operated under capacity limitations for most of the year. Pictured above are Commander Tom Wengert, left, and Donations Committee Chair Bo Spicer holding a ceremonial check. Submitted Photos