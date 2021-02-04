Berlin Zoning Board Tables New B&B Owners’ Events Request; Tomasellos Recently Purchased Waystead Inn BERLIN – Officials delayed approval of a plan to host special events at a Berlin bed and breakfast to get more information about the proposal.The Berlin Board of Zoning Appeals tabled a vote on a conditional use request that would have allowed The Inn Berlin — previously known as the Waystead Inn — to host… Read more »

Boardwalk Tram Service Officially Returning Memorial Day Weekend OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week signed off on a plan to restore the Boardwalk tram service beginning Memorial Day weekend.Last month, the Transportation Committee voted to forward a favorable recommendation to the full Mayor and Council to bring back the Boardwalk tram this summer after the service was discontinued last year for COVID-related

OC Council Supports Expanding City Watch Program To Baltimore Avenue OCEAN CITY — Questions about the correlation between an expanded City Watch surveillance camera network and the need for more boots on the ground police officers were answered this week.During Monday's Mayor and Council meeting, a review of the expansion of the City Watch surveillance camera system juxtaposed with the ongoing effort to bolster Ocean