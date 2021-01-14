Worcester Preparatory School students and faculty did not let the pandemic stop them from giving back to the community this past holiday season in a variety of ways. At Left, in lieu of the annual Pajama, Gift, Food and Toy Drives, the WPS Student Government Association collected monetary donations from Lower/Middle/Upper School students totaling $5,526 to distribute to Diakonia, Inc. and Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City; The Joseph House and HALO in Salisbury; Berlin First Baptist Church and Stevenson United Methodist Church Spirit Kitchen in Berlin; the Food Bank of Delaware and the Seaford Community Food Closet in Delaware. Below, first graders created colorful cards for the residents of Peak Healthcare at Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City.