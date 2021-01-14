SNOW HILL – County staff reviewed plans for a Royal Farms on Route 589 and a cottage court on Route 611 this week.

The Worcester County Technical Review Committee held a teleconference Wednesday to review two upcoming projects. The committee discussed the Royal Farms planned for Route 589 next to Walgreens and also looked at a proposal for Shorepoint Cottage Court, a development of 52 cabins planned for 9543 Stephen Decatur Rd.

Jeff Harman of Becker Morgan Group told the committee the proposed 5,154 square foot Royal Farms would include a car wash and eight gasoline pumping stations.

“It would be our typical Royal Farms store you’d expect,” Harman said.

He added that developers had been working closely with the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) throughout the planning process.

“We have been working on this project for a year and a half recognizing one of the key things was access to Route 589,” he said.

Harman said that after much negotiation, the project was moving forward with an entrance on Route 589, though approval is still needed from the Maryland Board of Public Works. The gas station will be accessible by entrances on Cathell Road as well.

“We’re also providing the cross connection to Walgreens that was envisioned many years ago,” Harman said.

Though the committee referenced the need for a loading area, Harman said Royal Farms stocked its stores through the front door so didn’t need a designated loading space.

In West Ocean City, Shorepoint Cottage Court is being planned for vacant land on Route 611. The project would consist of 52 units, each 390 square feet.

“We’re providing an amenity in the center which would be a pool beach area,” said land planner Bob Hand.

Though the committee had some minor questions about access, Hand said he would work closely with SHA in designing the property’s entrance.

Shorepoint Cottage Court will go before the Worcester County Planning Commission for review before moving forward.