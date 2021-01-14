The Charles R. Jenkins Chapter of the National Honor Society at Worcester Preparatory School inducted 42 new members in November. The honor students were Kate Abbott, Austin Airey, Grace Baeurle, Lily Baeurle, Ayush Batra, Myranda Beebe, Hannah Brasure, AnnaMarie Buas, Alex Bunting, Austin Cannon, Anna Carpenter, Charlotte Catapano, Hugh Thomas Cropper, Brooke Emeigh, Ethan Griffith, Nick Hearne, Aria Islam, Sydney Lamson-Reich, Carter McCabe, Graham McCabe, Anna McDonald, Marshall Mumford, Ava Nally, Nathan Oltman, Hayes Peterson, Vincent Petrera, Brooke Phillips, Camden Rayne, Brice Richins, Ashlyn Roselle, Riley Schoch, Sumira Sehgal, Jarett Sofronski, Anders Taylor, Bennett Tinkler, Jack Tucker, Chelsea vanVonno, Megan Waller, Michael Wehberg, Tristan Weinstein, Morgan and Anna Williams. Submitted Photos