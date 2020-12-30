Every year the Ocean City chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy participates in the annual gift-giving organized by Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity). After collecting Christmas presents from its members to Worcester County families in need, the wrapped packages were convoyed to G.O.L.D headquarters in Snow Hill Wednesday, December 16. In addition to the packages, G.O.L.D was given $300 in gift cards to be given to families and the Lodge itself donated $200 in cash to the charity. The contributions are pictured in the dining room of Sal and Mary Castorina of Frankford.