Things I Like – January 1, 2021

by

When gratitude is sincere

Watching a snowy football game in my home

The burnt ends at Annabelle’s

Realistic New Year’s resolutions

Giving gifts

Receiving gifts

Packing shorts for a vacation

When numbers confirm an opinion

Facebook birthday wishes from old friends

When locals open a new business

Long weekends off this time of year

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.