Worcester To Welcome Back Students, Teachers Monday For In-Person Instruction; County To Continue Distance Learning For Majority NEWARK – Worcester County's public schools will welcome some students back to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4.Though local COVID-19 figures are on the rise, Worcester County Public Schools will open schools to a targeted group of students Monday. Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said in a message to parents this week that the reopening comes after…

Berlin Mayor Discusses Priorities For First Full Year; Tyndall Will Not Propose Tax Increase BERLIN – Maintaining the town's finances, improving its appearance and supporting its businesses are Mayor Zack Tyndall's goals moving into the new year.Tyndall, who served as a town councilman until he defeated incumbent Gee Williams in October's election, said that moving into 2021, his focuses for Berlin are the budget, beautification and empowering the town's…

Berlin's Bustling Business Community Weathers 2020 Challenges BERLIN – While the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt, Berlin nonetheless welcomed several new businesses to town in 2020.Nine new businesses opened in Berlin in 2020 while three more are preparing to open in the spring of 2021. Ivy Wells, the town's economic and community development director, believes they've been drawn by the…