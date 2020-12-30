OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) this month said farewell to a couple of long-time employees of the department during special retirement ceremonies at City Hall.

Michelle Monico is retiring after 22 years with the OCPD including the last several years as the Records Management Supervisor. In addition, Mary Marshall, known affectionately as “Miss Mary,” is also retiring from the OCPD after a distinguished career that ended with her being in charge of the property and evidence technician.

Monico began her career with the OCPD as a seasonal records clerk and moved up the ranks as an assistant records supervisor and ultimately the records section supervisor. She played a vital role in the implementation of the town’s new Inlet parking system, and most recently assisted the team in rewriting the town’s towing ordinance.

Monico was also instrumental in administering the town’s taxi licensing program for the last decade or do. OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro said Monico would be sorely missed.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” he said. “She has worked for the town and the department for 22 years in a true unsung position. Records is such an important facet of the department. She handles everything thrown at her.”

Mayor Rick Meehan said Monico was often on the front lines of the complaint department, particularly when it came to the new Inlet parking system.

“I’ve dealt with Michelle on many occasions over the years,” he said. “One of the most important things she does is handle complaints, especially complaints about the Inlet lot parking system when changes were made there. She has shown a great deal of patience and handled it all beautifully.”

Marshall began her career with the OCPD as a seasonal public safety officer back in 1985 when the department was still housed in its old headquarters on Dorchester Street. She served as a seasonal records clerk and ended up being the property and evidence technician, a position she ran for over three decades with only seasonal help. Buzzuro said she was a comforting and familiar face when he began each day at the Public Safety Building.

“On any given morning, I walked through the door not knowing what was going to happen that day,” he said. “The one thing I could always be sure of was a hearty good morning from Miss Mary.”

OCPD Lieutenant Frank Wrench characterized Marshall’s role at the department as a den mother of sorts. He recalled asking her for a winter coat years ago when the seasons changed and being admonished by Marshall for the request.

“All of the police officers call her Miss Mary,” he said. “It’s been that way since day one. Just about every stitch of uniform and every piece of equipment goes through Miss Mary.”

Meehan said he too was often greeted by Marshall on his many visits to the Public Safety Building.

“She will definitely be missed,” he said. “Every time I go to the Public Safety Building, the first face I see is Miss Mary’s.”

For her part, Marshall thanked God for her remarkable career with the OCPD and thanked her daughter, but perhaps most importantly she thanked the men and women of the department for their service during her three decades-plus with the department.

“I thank my Ocean City Police family,” she said. “It was mostly happiness. They all kept me going these many years.”