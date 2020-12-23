Second Boardwalk Stabbing Suspect Sentenced To Six Years SNOW HILL — The second of five individuals arrested in connection with a stabbing incident on the Boardwalk in June pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 years in jail, all but six of which were then suspended.On June 9 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Ocean City Police Department… Read more »

Grant Sought For Shoreline Restoration Project BERLIN – A grant could help with the restoration of the Jenkins Point shoreline.The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) has applied to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for funding to aid in the Jenkins Point shoreline restoration. Jenkins Point Peninsula, located just south of the Route 90 bridge, has fragmented and eroded dramatically in…

Foundation Donation Directed To Hot Spot Purchases BERLIN – A donation from the Worcester County Education Foundation provided the school system with funding for mobile hotspots.Ray Thompson, chair of the Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) and Olivia Momme, WCEF's manager of operations and community relations, presented the Worcester County Board of Education with a check for $45,000 last week. The funding serves…