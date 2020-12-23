Things I Like – December 25, 2020

by

Admiring a completed project with a drink in hand

Straight talk without spin

Feeling hopeful seeing people get the COVID vaccination

Seeing my kid overcome a fear

Good news from an unknown phone number

A street with a lot of decorated houses

No jacket required days in December

When my memory serves me right

Charitable teenagers

Closure when it’s needed

The morning after a big move

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.