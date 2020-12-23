ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Handle a potentially awkward situation by warming up your confidence reserves and letting it radiate freely. Also, expect an old friend to contact you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s not too early for the practical Bovine to begin planning possible changes for 2021. A recent contact can offer some interesting insights.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A request for an unusual favor should be carefully checked out. Also check the motives behind it. Your generosity should be respected, not exploited.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Party time beckons, but for some Moon Children, so do some workplace challenges. Deal with the second first, then you’ll be free to enjoy the fun time.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A warm response to an earlier request might be a positive indicator of what’s ahead. Meanwhile, Cupid could pay a surprise visit to single Leos looking for love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): How you respond to a proposed change in a project could affect your situation. Be prepared to show how well you would be able to deal with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): The revelation of a secret could cause some changes in how to deal with a workplace matter. It very likely also validates a position you have long held.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An attempt to get too personal could upset the very private Scorpio. Make it clear that there’s a line no one crosses without your permission.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The savvy Sagittarian might be able to keep a family disagreement from spilling over by getting everyone involved to talk things out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be careful not to push people too hard to meet your ideas of what the holiday weekend’s preparations should be. Best to make it a cooperative, not a coerced, effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An unexpected request could make you rethink a position you’ve had for a long time. Meanwhile, plan a family get-together for the weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Someone might find that it was a fluke to try to use your sympathetic nature to get you to accept a situation you’re not comfortable with. Good for you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like challenges that are both mental and physical, and you enjoy always beating your personal best.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.