OCEAN CITY — A local man flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore last weekend for treatment of head and facial injuries was not struck by a vehicle as first believed, but rather fell from his bicycle while intoxicated, according to police reports.

Shortly after 10 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist at 130th Street. OCPD officers arrived on the scene and located both parties. The bicyclist, an unidentified 46-year-old male from Ocean City, was flown to Shock Trauma for possible head and facial injuries and was listed in stable condition as of the latest medical update available this week.

It was determined on scene that the bicyclist was allegedly intoxicated. After a thorough investigation, OCPD officers learned the intoxicated male had not been struck by the vehicle, but rather had fallen off his bike, striking his head on the ground. The vehicle thought to be involved was a passerby who stopped to render aid. The investigating officer will be applying for traffic-related charges through the District Court Commissioners’ Office.