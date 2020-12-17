Edwards 5 and 10 was a fixture on the Boardwalk at North Division Street for 75 years. The original store opened in 1937 and was one of just a handful of Ocean City businesses that stayed opened year-round.

Managed for many years by Al Harmon, who also served as Ocean City’s fire chief for part of that time, Edwards had a little bit of everything in stock. It was often said that “if you couldn’t find it at Edwards, you probably didn’t need it.” Many still recall the sloping wooden floor and how it creaked. Legend has it that the floor had been built over the old Showell swimming pool and hence its odd configuration.

The original building, shown circa 1964, was razed in 1988 and replaced by the modern masonry building that stands there today. Edwards 5 and 10 continued in that location until last year. The space is now occupied by an expansive Quiet Storm Surf Shop.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo from Bunk Mann’s collection