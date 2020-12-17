ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although taking advice isn’t always easy for the headstrong Sheep, you might want to consider what someone you respect says about an upcoming decision.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new offer is tempting, but don’t be bullied into a quick decision. Rely on your keen Bovine business sense to alert you to anything that might be questionable.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your Gemini Twin nature rallies to help you deal with this week’s hectic schedules, both in your personal and professional lives. One caution: Watch your diet.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Avoid rushing to make up for time lost on a stalled workplace operation. Best to set up a schedule and pace yourself. Welcome the help of colleagues.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Despite those glittering holiday distractions you love so well, be sure to keep your feline senses set on high to alert you to anything that might require fast action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Making an effort to restore fraying relationships proves to be more successful than you dared hope. The holidays also bring new friends into your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Private and professional matters compete for your attention. Be honest in your assessment of which should get more of it, and for how long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A seemingly endless list of must-do tasks is best handled by tackling them one by one, and taking energy-restoring timeouts between each job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A vexing relationship seems destined to deteriorate no matter what each side tries to do. A third party’s advice just might prove helpful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Reach out to ease any tensions caused by home or workplace pressures before they threaten the relationship-building progress you’ve made.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You often go out of your way to show kindness to others. So, don’t be surprised if other people want to do something nice for you this week.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): People in your life respect your Piscean wisdom, so don’t hesitate to speak up about a matter that you feel isn’t being handled quite the way it should be.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your personal warmth helps you make friendships, and your sense of fair play helps you keep them.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd. Inc.