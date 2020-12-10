American Legion Send Care Packages To Servicemen & Women Overseas

Sunday was an assembly line day at Ocean City American Legion Post 166 as volunteers gathered to stuff Care Packages for servicemen and women overseas. Working with Operation We Care, a Salisbury non-profit founded in 2007, 125 boxes were filled with toiletries, food, and host of everyday items those of us at home take for granted every day. Pictured working with the assembly line are auxiliary member Eileen Salafia and scout Jenay Colon.