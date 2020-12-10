Sunset Grille’s annual Pink Party, in honor of Hope Palmer, and the inaugural Bishop Broadbill Bash, in honor of Rena Bishop, raised $7,972. The proceeds from both events benefit Atlantic General Hospital’s John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. Pictured, from left, are Jack Burbage, past chairman of the Board of Trustees; Caroline Phillips, development officer at Atlantic General Hospital; Palmer; Mary Mullins, director of the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital; and Buddy Trala, Rena Bishop,and Hillary Mozeik, of Sunset Grille.

Coastal Hospice Additions

SALISBURY – Candace Rutter has joined the Coastal Hospice team as the new Team Leader at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She is responsible for overseeing the operations and nursing staff at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, the

short-term inpatient hospice facility.

Before joining Coastal Hospice, Rutter spent 14 years in the Carroll Hospital Center network. During her tenure there she held a number of positions in the areas of education, case management and leadership. Her most recent position was the Clinical Manager of the inpatient unit at Carroll Hospice in Westminster.

Rutter has been a nurse for 29 years and graduated from Salisbury State University. Before moving to the Western Shore, she worked in the Salisbury area between PRMC and Coastal Hospice.

“We are very excited to have Candace join our team,” said Alane Capen, President of Coastal Hospice. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in hospice nursing and I believe she will prove to be an asset to our patients and their families.”

Niki Runge, a member of the Bereavement team, has earned the Hospice and Palliative Care Music Therapy Certificate. The rigorous course was available through the Center for Music Therapy in End of Life Care.

Runge works with Coastal Hospice patients, families and the bereaved to provide music therapy as a method of healing and coping with grief.

“We are very proud of Niki’s accomplishment and her work for Coastal Hospice,” said Alane Capen, president of Coastal Hospice. “This music therapy certification means we will be able to provide an even higher level of service and care to our patients.”

Portal Hospital On Site

SALISBURY — In its continuing effort to protect the health and well-being of the local community, and as COVID-19 positive rates continue to rise and impact bed availability at all Delmarva hospitals, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again erected an inflatable portable hospital on its campus. The unit, which was first constructed in March of this year and was in place for four months, is self-contained and features heat and air conditioning. It will again be stocked with basic medical supplies and 10 patient care cots.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional intends to use the regional medical station, as needed, for patient overflow and surge control for a variety of conditions including the seasonal flu and COVID-19. The move is strictly precautionary and proactive as the hospital is currently not at capacity.

“The mobile regional medical station adjacent to the emergency department (ED) allows us to maintain a state of readiness in the event our region experiences the need to expand either ED or inpatient bed capacity. Staffing will be in alignment with the needs of the population we are caring for,” said Sarah Arnett, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

The portable hospital tent is wind rated up to 70 mph. It can be easily dismantled and reconstructed in about 45 minutes. As a regional asset, it is available to other hospitals and agencies on the Eastern Shore, and could be activated as a mobile hospital in response to any emergency or mass casualty event.