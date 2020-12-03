Monthly Market Recap

BERLIN – Winter is coming but the real estate market on the Eastern Shore is not cooling down. Low inventory is driving prices up and homes are flying off the market according to the

latest numbers from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

For all three counties throughout October, new settlements were up 53.2% compared to the same time last year. Individually, new settlements throughout October were up by 23.4% in Wicomico, 80% in Worcester and down 22.2% in Somerset.

New listings in October were up by 26.7% compared to the same time last year in all three counties but because of demand inventory is still going down. Individually, new listings were up by 43.1% in Worcester, 5% in Wicomico and down by 20% in Somerset. Active listings in all three counties were down by 52%. Individually, there were 446 active listings in Worcester, 223 in Wicomico, and 85 in Somerset.

The average Cumulative Days on Market (CDOM) for October was 55, or 32.9% less than the same time last year. The median sale price for the Lower Shore was $262,750 which is 19.4% higher than this time last year.

“Homes are not staying on the market,” said CAR President Joni Martin Williamson. “We are seeing historic lows for days on market as well as inventory. Now is the time to sell. Even in the midst of this horrible pandemic REALTORS® and our Affiliate members have been working hard and safely to help local homeowners and buyers achieve their dreams.”

Virtual Care Partnership

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) and Medocity announced a collaboration to enable expanded virtual care management capabilities for AGH patients with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, COPD and heart failure.

The not-for-profit community-based healthcare system originally launched their remote patient monitoring program in 2017 so care coordinators could closely follow the progress of individuals at greater risk of their health deteriorating after a hospital stay as well as those with certain chronic conditions around the clock.

The new Medocity service, launched this month, allows for greater access to more patients with chronic conditions. The program will evolve over the next few months to include patients undergoing treatment for cancer as well as individuals recently discharged after surgery at Atlantic General, thereby further reducing avoidable hospitalizations and improving outcomes for patients throughout Maryland and Delaware.

“We are thrilled to help AGH bring care to their patients, especially during this pandemic when many patients are concerned about going out of their homes to get much-needed care,” said Laura Giostra, senior director of clinical services at Medocity. “This is especially true with high-risk patients suffering from chronic conditions such as CHF and diabetes, and from complex illnesses such as cancer.”

The Medocity Digital Care Platform enables AGH providers to stay connected with their patients remotely, monitor symptoms and vital signs, receive real-time alerts, and interact with their patients via secure texting or televisits – all within the security of the same virtual ecosystem. In addition, patients will be able to access customized resources and guidance tailored for each individual to help address social determinants, including information directing patients back to AGH services through links to their own programs and clinics.

“Digital adoption and smart phone ownership have been rapidly increasing across our region, and we’ve made significant investments in telehealth to better service Atlantic General’s patient population, including our rural and underserved communities,” said Charles Gizara, director of integrated care management at AGH. “We’ve partnered with Medocity to help us deliver next-generation virtual services, furthering our commitment to improving health care in the communities we serve.”

Firm Earns High Honor

SALISBURY — Architectural Record magazine ranked Becker Morgan Group in the top 300 architectural firms nationwide for 2020.

Becker Morgan Group has ranked in the magazine’s top 300 firms for the last five years. Projects leading to the ranking include TidalHealth McCready Free Standing Medical Facility, University of North Carolina Wilmington Film Studies and Delaware State Police Troop 7.