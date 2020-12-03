OC American Legion, Boy Scouts Conduct Ceremonial Burning Of Flags

by
Local Boy Scout troops sponsored by the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 conducted a ceremonial burning of worn flags last month at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial with help of the Ocean Pines Fire Department. Above, Pack 261 Cub Master Joe Coleman, left, and Bruce Traver, Bear Den Leader of Pack 261, right, look on as Chase Triplett of Pack 261 salutes a flag being burned.