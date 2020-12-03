Lower Shore Hospitals Prepared For COVID Surge If It Happens OCEAN CITY — With Maryland’s key COVID metrics continuing to surge in the wrong direction, Gov. Larry Hogan this week announced more efforts to stem the spread including mobilizing more capacity and staffing at hospitals, but on the Lower Shore, area hospitals appear to be coping thus far.In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Hogan… Read more »

Two-Week BikeFest Concept Meets Concerns From OC Elected, Public Safety Officials OCEAN CITY — While no decision was made, public safety officials seemed less than keen on expanding OC BikeFest to a 10-day, two-weekend event with the second weekend overlapping with the unsanctioned and unwelcomed pop-up car rally.OC BikeFest promoter Chase Michael on Tuesday pitched the idea of an expanded Bike Week event in Ocean City…

First-Ever Ice Ice Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Berlin BERLIN – Holiday season is in full swing in downtown Berlin.While the pandemic has prompted changes, the town is doing its best to remain festive this December. A successful Ice Ice Berlin last Friday is being followed up with the town's new Light up Berlin home decorating contest."The response has been overwhelming," said Ivy Wells,…