MBS Students “Called To Serve’ By Selling Lemonade To Raise Money For Emergency Responders

As part of the school’s “Called To Service,” Most Blessed Sacrament intermediate students Kate and Bryn Wanner opened a lemonade stand on their own time to raise money for local emergency responders. The sisters were able to both contribute $34.50. Submitted Photos