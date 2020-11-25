SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved a trio of liquor license changes this week.

On Tuesday, the board approved two beer, wine and liquor license applications as well as the transfer and upgrade of another license. Highlighting the agenda was the approval of a license for Shore Liquor, which is the store on Newtowne Boulevard in Pocomoke that Worcester County has been trying to get rid of for years.

“It’s a store the county has been trying to sell for two, two-and-a-half years,” said BLC Chairman William Esham.

Attorney Paul Wilbur told the board that his client was seeking a liquor license so he could buy the store.

“This is part of a transaction where Worcester County is selling their liquor store in Pocomoke,” he said. “Mr. Patel, through his corporation, wishes to be licensed so we can complete the purchase of the liquor store.”

Though Wilbur did not have a site plan to present, he said the store would not be changed from its current configuration.

“Mr. Patel does not intend to change what’s inside,” Wilbur said.

BLC member Charles Nichols pointed out that applicants typically supplied information such as a business plan and employee code of conduct.

“While he has no violations I don’t know how he’s going to run his business,” Nichols said.

BLC member Marty Pusey expressed concern about the number of employees the store would have.

“Your staffing is not very deep,” she said.

Esham said the board had previously approved a license for the location before it became embroiled in a court case.

“It’s the same location the county has had a liquor store since 2007,” Esham said.

He added that the applicant intended to run the store in the same manner the county had been operating it. The board voted 3-0 to approve the license.

On Wednesday the board also approved a license for Coastal Smokehouse, which is to be located in the old Hooters location in West Ocean City. The board also approved a transfer and upgrade of the license for Oaked 110 Whiskey and Wine Bar in Snow Hill.