The latest painted utility box completed under the Ocean City Development Corporation’s Public Art Program has been painted in downtown Ocean City by artist Jessica Schlegel of the Art League of Ocean City.  This public art project is sponsored by Bruce Krasner of T-Shirt Factory and is located on S. Philadelphia Avenue just south of S. Division Street. PPG Paints on 8th Street provided some of the paint and paint materials used for this project. Submitted Photos