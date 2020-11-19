Ocean City Elementary 1st Graders From Ms. Coleman’s Class Pen Thank You Letters To Marine Squadron To Honor Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Melanie Coleman’s first grade class at Ocean City Elementary sent thank you letters to her cousin’s Marine squadron.  Coleman’s cousin is the lieutenant colonel of VMM-163 Evil Eyes at Miramar Military Base in San Diego, Calif. Submitted Photos