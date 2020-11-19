MBS Staff & Students Offer Gifts To Emergency Responders

After a recent visit and presentation from Showell and Ocean Pines fire departments, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School collected donations from students, teachers and staff to offer local emergency responders a gift. Two wreaths adorned with gift cards to Subway and Dunkin Donuts made by one of our arts integration teachers, Sherry Brannon, were presented to the fire departments. Pictured are first graders Clara Gallagher and Weston Lewis with the wreathes.