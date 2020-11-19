Snow Hill Manager Optimistic Riverboat Will Be Successful Even If Capacity Limited Next Year SNOW HILL – Snow Hill’s new riverboat could be docked in town by Valentine’s Day.The Black-Eyed Susan, purchased by Snow Hill last month with a loan from Worcester County, is currently in Salisbury undergoing repairs. Town Manager Gary Weber said that while he hopes work will be done in time to offer a Valentine’s Day… Read more »

Chamber Survey Confirms J-1 Program's Major Impact, Quantifies How Businesses Forced To Cope OCEAN CITY — It's no secret the loss of foreign student workers along with other COVID-related factors greatly impacted the resort's summer, but the extent of the damage was not really known until the recent release of a survey of businesses.This fall, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce sent out a survey to its…

Berlin Moves Meetings Online; Masks Required At Upcoming Outdoor Events BERLIN – As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Berlin announced additional precautions — including a move to online meetings and a mask mandate for busy shopping days — to protect health and safety.The town announced on Wednesday that meetings were in the process of being moved online and that an emergency declaration would require…