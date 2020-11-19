OCEAN CITY- Nearly a month after two separate but serious incidents in the resort area, including the discovery of a deceased individual on the beach at 14th Street, there are still more questions than answers.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, public works crews surveying the beach due to a recent oil spill discovered the deceased body of an adult male in the surf off 14th Street. Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Crimes Unit responded and began an investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, the results of have not been made public. About a week later, police officials announced they had identified the deceased, but again, the name of the victim has not been made public. No new update was available this week.

Related only because it happened on the same day only hours apart, there is no new information on a bank robbery in West Ocean City this week. The preliminary investigation revealed around 9:41 a.m. on Oct. 27 a Caucasian suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the front entrance of the bank and approached a teller in the lobby.

The suspected handed a note to the teller demanding cash and then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. This week, detectives reported the investigation remains active.