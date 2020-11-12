ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your ruling planet, Mars, allows you to assume a sense of command that can help you turn a chaotic workplace situation into one that’s orderly, productive and, yes, even friendly.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Getting a relationship that’s been stuck in a rut up and running again depends on how far you want to run with it. Be honest with yourself as you consider which decision to make.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be wary of rumors that seem to be coming from everywhere this week. Waiting for the facts before you act means never having to say you’re sorry you followed the wrong lead.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A difficult personal matter might prompt you to turn to a trusted friend to help you sort through a maze of emotional conflicts. The weekend should bring some welcome news.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Some of the new people coming into the Lion’s life could play pivotal roles in future personal and professional matters. Meanwhile, an old friend might have an important message.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A delay in getting things moving on schedule can be a blessing in disguise. Use this extra time to do more research so you can buttress any of the weaker points with solid facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might need to get involved in a personal matter before it becomes a serious problem. Also, be wary of someone offering to mediate, unless you can be sure of his or her motives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Taking sides in a workplace or domestic dispute could prolong the problem. Stay out and stay cool. Then you can be friends with both parties when things settle down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A friendship has the potential to become something more, and with this week’s aspects favoring romance, you might feel that this possibility is worth exploring.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The new job you want might require you to relocate. If so, keep an open mind and weigh all the positives and negatives before making your decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new relationship seems to be everything you could have hoped for. Congratulations. Meanwhile, it’s not too early to get some feedback on that new project you’re working on.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might have decided to get out of the fast-moving current and just float around hither and yon for a while. But you might find that the new opportunity is too tempting to turn down.

BORN THIS WEEK: You believe in bringing out the best in people with kind deeds, loving words and recognition of their “special” selves.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.