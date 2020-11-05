OCEAN CITY — Although the terms have not been disclosed, a settlement has been reached in a seven-year-old-police brutality lawsuit stemming from a brawl in the beach.

In July 2016, Dalima Palmer of Dumfries, Va. filed suit seeking $1 million in damages in U.S. District Court against the Ocean City police officer who allegedly tackled her to the ground while she was nine-months pregnant. While in custody, Palmer went into labor and had to be transported to the hospital where her infant was delivered via C-section, allegedly because of her rough treatment by police during the altercation.

For seven years, the case slogged through U.S. District Court and along the way, many of the original defendants were dismissed from the case including the sheriff’s office, the MSP and the unnamed John Does. By the time the case reached the settlement phase, only the Town of Ocean City, the initial Ocean City officer and the chief remained as defendants.

Following a settlement conference last Thursday before a U.S. District Court Magistrate, the case was dismissed after a settlement had been reached between the parties. As is often the case, the terms of the settlement have not been made public and the parties often agree to not disclose the terms of settlement.

“This court has been advised by the parties that the above action has been settled, including all counter-claims, cross-claims and third-party claims, if any,” reads the magistrate judge’s terse, one-page settlement order. “The entry of this order is without prejudice to the right of a party to move for good cause within 30 days to reopen this action is settlement is not consummated. If no party moves to reopen, the dismissal shall be with prejudice.”

The incident began around 2:30 p.m. on July 21, 2013 when police responded to the beach at North Division Street for a reported group of disorderly males. The request for assistance came from a lifeguard, who told police he had approached the group about playing soccer on the crowded beach when one of the suspects allegedly threatened him.

When officers attempted to speak with Abdul Kargbo of Woodbridge, Va., he began cursing and yelling at the officers and attempted to leave the scene. A pushing and shoving match ensued between the suspects and the police, including punches thrown, as officers attempted to detain Musa Seisay, 27, of Garrisonville, Md., Saidu Kargbo, 24, of Woodbridge, and Palmer, then 24, of Dumfries, Va.

Along with the other suspects, Palmer was found guilty of second-degree assault and was initially sentenced to 30 days, but upon reconsideration was placed on probation for one year.