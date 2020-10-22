The Monticello Hotel was located on the southeast corner of 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue. It drew much of its clientele from visitors arriving by bus at the Trailways Station a block away.

The Dinner Bell Restaurant occupied the ground floor of the four-story frame building and was one of Ocean City’s most popular restaurants in the 1940s and 1950s. It served homestyle food at affordable prices and was open to the public in an era when most meals were taken at one’s hotel or boarding house.

The Monticello was torn down following the 1999 season and replaced by the Hotel Monte Carlo.

Photo courtesy of David Dypsky