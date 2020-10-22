ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be growing impatient with a situation that seems to resist efforts to resolve it. But staying with it raises the odds that you’ll find a way to a successful resolution.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Travel and kinship are strong in the Bovine’s aspect this week. This would be a good time to combine the two and take a trip to see family members for a pre-holiday get-together.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A colleague could make a request you’re not comfortable with. If so, say so. Better to disappoint someone by sticking with your principles than disappoint yourself if you don’t.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Moon Child’s ability to adapt to life’s ebbs and flows helps you deal with the changes that you might confront at work or at home, or both. Things settle down by the week’s end.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good week for Leos and Leonas to get some long-outstanding business matters resolved. Then go ahead and plan a fun-filled family getaway weekend with the mate and the cubs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A possible workplace change seems promising. If you decide to look into it, try not to form an opinion on just a small part of the picture: Wait for the full image to develop.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A newcomer helps keep things moving. There might be some bumpy moments along the way, but at least you’re heading in the right direction. You win praise for your choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You could be pleasantly surprised by how a decision about one thing opens up an unexpected new option. Also, assistance on a project could come from a surprising source.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): With more information to work with, you might now be able to start the process that could lead to a major change. Reserve the weekend for family and friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This could be a good time to begin gathering information that will help you turn that long-held idea into something substantive. A personal matter might need extra attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): That new challenge might carry some surprises. But you should be able to handle them using what you already know. That new supporter should be there to lend assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Someone might be trying to disguise his or her true motives. But the perceptive and perspicacious Pisces should have little or no problem finding the truth in all that foggy rhetoric.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can always rely on your people skills to help you find solutions to problems others often give up on.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.