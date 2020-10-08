Louis S. Parsons, III

OCEAN CITY — Louis S. Parsons, III, age 62, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.

A native of Ocean City, he was the son of the late Capt. Louis S. Parsons, Jr. and Laura Hudson Parsons. He is survived by his beloved sister, Laura Suzanne Parsons Berry and her husband Charles of Sabillasville, Md.

Louis was a 1976 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, later earned his bachelor’s degree from Towson University. He was member of the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, past member of Dunes Club of Maryland, the Nabb Research Center at Salisbury University, and a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church. He enjoyed photography, gardening and traveling, taking an adventurous seven-month solo trip around the world, visiting numerous countries. His favorites were Egypt, Kenya and Thailand.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Cemetery in Parsonsburg. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Ocean City Life Saving Museum, 813 S. Atlantic Ave. Ocean City, Md. 21842, or the Jerusalem Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 53, Parsonsburg, Md. 21849. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Note: Masks and social distancing will be in effect.

Alyce-Jane Thomas Bernard

BERLIN — Alyce-Jane Thomas Bernard, affectionately known as “AJ”, was 83 years old when she passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020.

She had been a resident at The Harrison House in Snow Hill for the last 19 months. She has been released from the grips of an over 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Alyce-Jane (and she would say, “Don’t forget to hyphenate my name”) was born in March of 1937 at Danbury Hospital (Connecticut) to Alice Hick and Seymour D Thomas, who both predeceased her. Alyce-Jane was also predeceased by her step-mother, Willie Thomas Karsten (this past August), her brother Gordon F Thomas (Ridgefield) and her half-brother Stephen D Thomas (Illinois).

Alyce-Jane is survived by her younger half-sister, Barbara Thomas Blaski (Lindenhurst, Illinois); her two children, Allyson J. Bernard-Church of Danbury, Conn. and Ocean City (husband Bud Church) and A. Jason Bernard of Waxhaw, N.C. (wife Esther), and grandson, Aristotle J Bernard.

Alyce grew up in Ridgefield (Conn.) in one of the two identical houses that stood side by side that her grandfather and great uncle built on Farview Avenue. She will be buried next to her grandfather, Frederick Thomas and Grandmother Margaretta Belle, in the Thomas Family plot in Ridgefield. She was very proud that her family was one of the founding families of Ridgefield and that her predecessors held so many significant roles in town throughout the years.

Alyce was a Girl Scout, played piano, took ballet, jazz and tap as a young girl and dreamed of being a NYC Rockette. Her love of music never wavered and was one of the last things that brought a smile to her face.

She was always the serious student with a straight A report card. After she graduated from Ridgefield High School, she attended the premiere Berkley Secretarial School in White Plains, N.Y. She continued her education throughout her career attending Western Connecticut University School of Business in the Marketing Program and Fairfield University in their Novell Computer Network Program. Alyce’s school teacher mother instilled a strong advocacy for education in her. That prompted her to run, successfully, for a position on the Danbury Board of Education (1981). She served fighting for Danbury’s youth, including being the Chairperson of the Transportation Committee.

Alyce-Jane married her teenage sweetheart, Alfred James “Jim” Bernard (AJ) and moved to Danbury. They had two children, Allyson and Jason. After 33 years of marriage, Alyce and Jim divorced but stayed friendly and connected as advocates for their children.

If you reread the above, AJ (Alyce-Jane) married an AJ, they had two AJ’s and their son had a third generation AJ. Alyce and Jim used to joke the reason they married was because they had the same initials. The “AJ” was even the logo for their real estate company, in Danbury, for many years. AJ1, AJ3, AJ4 and AJ5 will never forget AJ2 (always “numbered” by age rank).

Alyce-Jane’s early career was at local companies as a secretary, then she (and her mother-in-law, Eleanor Bernard) opened a Maternity Store in the lower level of her home and real estate office on Route 6 in Danbury. The main level of the property became half store, half real estate office. She and Jim lived upstairs with their two children. Being the only specialty store of its kind between White Plains and Hartford, it was very successful.

Alyce-Jane was the secretary for her husband’s real estate office operation pre-1980’s, even as she worked other full-time jobs. She was also the family’s walking dictionary – she could spell anything, her punctuation and organizational skills in the office were the best. She was “spell check” before there was spell check on the computer. Those skills led her to be a secretary, an administrative assistant, customer service coordinator, a regional sales assistant and senior executive assistant to numerous company presidents. In the mid to late 1970’s she worked at Connor, Inc (Danbury), followed by Business Incentives, Inc (Georgetown). When Business Incentives closed and the Regional Manager (Mr. Gallagher) went to ITA Group (Norwalk), he hired Alyce to be the regional sales assistant and office manager. When Mr. Gallagher moved companies again, he hired Alyce-Jane to be the executive assistant of his presidential position with Century Communications (bought out later by Adelphia and then The Tow Foundation).

When Alyce retired in 2001, she received a BMW for the many years of loyal and outstanding work.

While at Connor Engineering, in the mid 70’s, she meant a young mother, Theresa, with no family in the area. She and Jim brought her into the fold of their family. Terri Radachowsky became their adopted daughter. Terri affectionately called Alyce “Ma” and has been an integral part of the Bernard family ever since.

Alyce lived in Danbury while they raised their family and then she moved to Charlotte, N.C. to be closer to Jason and his family. She was as proud as she could be of her grandson, Aristotle. When she realized there was “something the matter with her head” she asked her children to move her back to Connecticut in the hope that the then undiagnosed Alzheimer’s would vanish in the familiarity of her hometowns. She lived with Allyson until she needed a more secure setting and moved to Catered Living in Ocean Pines, a Alzheimer’s Assisted Living facility (2015). In February of 2019 Alyce needed additional care and the family was blessed to be able to have her spend the rest of her days at The Harrison House in Snow Hill.

Debby Webb Scott, another friend and “adopted” daughter, helped care for Alyce while living in Connecticut the last years before moving to Maryland. Debby and Terri’s help during that time period allowed her to stay in Allyson’s home an additional year.

Alyce had many joys in her life. Including her daughter, son and grandson’s achievements, she loved listening to Aristotle play the piano as she played when she was younger. Dancing, music, cooking, The New York Times crossword puzzle, driving her BMW, chewing gum, voracious reader, visits to the beauty parlor and grocery shopping. She loved to eat lobster, corn on the cob (which she ate across like a typewriter), coffee (and more coffee) and traveling.

Her children will miss their favorite dishes she made for their birthdays and special occasions — Leg of Lamb for Allyson and Chicken and Dumplings for Jason. Not to forget her squash soup, especially this time of year.

It is a myriad of little things that we are going to miss as we say our final goodbyes. Her loving embrace, laugh, smile and the sparkle in her eyes.

Interment will be a graveside and virtual at Fairlawn Cemetery, North Salem Road, Ridgefield, Conn. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Please wear her favorite color purple, share a favorite memory or reading. Let’s celebrate the life of Alyce-Jane together.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Carol Lee Patschorke

OCEAN PINES — Carol Lee (Ashley) Patschorke, age 76, of Ocean Pines, (formerly of Baltimore), passed away Oct. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her

loving family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Fritz Richard Patschorke; her daughters Linda Geiwitz and husband Warren, Mary Lee Sewell and husband Kevin, her sons Michael Patschorke and wife Jody, Thomas Patschorke and wife Michelle; her seven grandchildren Emma, Brandon, Erin, Timmy, Trevor, Ryan and Abby; her brother Robert L. Ashley; her sister Barbara Bowerman; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Rita (Uzmed) Ashley.

Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed the beach, playing cards and mahjong with her girlfriends and creating stained glass. She was a kind, loving person who will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

A memorial service (also available virtually) will be held at The Community Church at Ocean Pines in Berlin on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21804. Arrangements with Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Condolences may be shared with her family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Matilda Pruitt Hudson

BERLIN — Dorothy Matilda Pruitt Hudson, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at her home.

Born in Friendship, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hudson, Sr. in 1995. She is survived by her son, Willis W. Hudson, Jr., and his wife Durene of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to Carrie (Rick) and great-grandchildren, Andy and Olive. Also surviving is a sister, Geraldine Mitchell of Berlin, and a brother, Dale Pruitt. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death were brothers Jack Pruitt and Howard Pruitt, and sisters Mabel Rhodes, Doris Donoway, and June Livingston.

Mrs. Hudson was a graduate of Buckingham High School, and had worked as a secretary for Berlin Milling until retiring. An active member of Friendship United Methodist Church, she was a member of the choir, and a Sunday school teacher. Community minded, she was a past member and treasurer of the Junior Board Auxiliary at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, past board member and secretary of E. Bowen and Frances Hyde Quillen Foundation, and a board member of Hudson Health Service.

Most important to her though, was her family whom she loved most dearly. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family would like to send out a special thanks to her caregiver, Doris Louis.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Pam Ward will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Please remember that masks and social distancing are mandatory, and seating will be limited. A donation in her memory may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, Music Dept., c/o Lou Taylor, 12329 Vivian St. Bishopville, Md. 21813. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Kenneth W. Lewis

OCEAN PINES — Kenneth W. Lewis (age 96) went to be with his Lord on Aug. 31, 2020.

Mr. Lewis had been in Europe as a rifleman for the 423 Regiment of the 106th Division, the Golden Lions and was captured following the Battle of the Bulge in WW II. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service during combat. He completed his military service as a Captain in the Delaware Air National Guard, Military Police.

Following his military service, Ken graduated from the University of Delaware (1951) and Georgetown Law School (1955) and was admitted to the bar in 1955. He then served as an attorney for the Legal Aid Society and as Solicitor for the City of Newark. He was a partner in the firm Daley and Lewis of Wilmington and Newark.

Kenneth loved gourmet cooking, flying, wine tours, and travel with his second wife, Anne. During his retirement he was active in many ministries of the Community Church of Ocean Pines where he served as a Liturgist, helped in Sarah’s Pantry, the Shepherd’s Nook and participated in bible studies.

He is survived by his five daughters (Karen, Susan, Helen, Lisa and Lynn); two stepchildren (Doug and Debra); 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife (Helen) and second wife (Anne).

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Community Church in Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811 and will be used to assist community members in need.