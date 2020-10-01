OCEAN CITY — A Massachusetts man was charged with first-degree assault last weekend after allegedly attacking another man with a knife on the steps of a downtown motel.

Around 9:50 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a fight in progress on Herring Way. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a witness who reportedly told police a male victim was being hit in a nearby hotel parking lot.

Officers located the victim, who reportedly told police he and his brother were standing on the front stairs of the hotel when they were approached by a male suspect later identified as Damien Hatfield, 43, of Marstons Mills, Mass. The victim reportedly told police Hatfield was eavesdropping on his conversation, and when the victim asked Hatfield what he was doing, he told the victim he does whatever he wants, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told Hatfield he didn’t want any trouble and asked Hatfield to leave the area. At that point, Hatfield produced a knife from his front pants pocket. The victim said his brother ran up the stairs to get away, but Hatfield walked toward the victim while pointing the knife at him, according to police reports.

The victim told police Hatfield blocked from leaving and walked up the stairs pointing the knife at the victim. When Hatfield allegedly attempted to stab the victim, the victim grabbed his hand and was able to direct the knife away from him. During the skirmish, both men fell from the stairs, with the victim landing on top of Hatfield, according to police reports.

The victim told police he got up and kicked the knife away and yelled for help. Hatfield reportedly got up and disappeared into the crowd and the victim lost sight of him. The victim’s girlfriend told police she witnessed the incident and corroborated the victim’s version of the events.

Two Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies on hand to assist with the pop-up car rally observed a suspect matching Hatfield’s description walking in the area of a nearby restaurant and bar and took him into custody. The OCPD officer investigating the incident obtained a video of the incident from a bystander, according to police reports. In the video, Hatfield was reportedly observed brandishing the knife and attempting to stab the victim with it. In the audio of the footage, Hatfield can reportedly be heard saying “we are gonna step up,” according to police reports. Hatfield was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.