The scene of last Friday night’s accident is pictured on 23rd Street. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — An Ephrata, Pa. man remained in critical condition this week after his motorcycle collided with a passenger van in Ocean City last Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at southbound Philadelphia Avenue at 23rd Street. The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger van. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male from Ephrata, Pa., suffered serious injuries, including the loss of his leg.

Officers on the scene provided immediate live-saving measures for the motorcyclist until EMS arrived. The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he remained in critical condition this week.

Southbound traffic on Philadelphia Avenue was diverted to Baltimore Avenue for an extended amount of time as the scene was cleared and investigated.