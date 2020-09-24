OCEAN CITY — Although the format was a little different this year, the Mayor and Council on Monday doled out the Beautification Committee’s annual Beauty Spot awards to various deserving property owners.

Each year, the Beautification Committee sponsor the awards to recognize efforts of property owners who contribute to the town’s aesthetics through exceptional maintenance of their homes, condos and businesses. The committee accepts nominations for potential beauty spot properties through mid-summer. Committee members then review the nominated properties and utilize a rating system to assign points to the eventual winners.

The awards are based on a number of factors that contribute to the property as a whole. The judging is based on such factors as the percentage of flowers and ground cover, the percentage of trees, shrubs and grasses and creative landscaping. In some cases, efforts to disguise unattractive areas of a property are recognized.

Typically, Beautification Committee Chair Donna Greenwood presents the annual Beauty Spot awards to the winners in various categories in person along with pictures of the winning properties. However, with the Mayor and Council meeting virtually through Zoom again this week for at least one more session, Mayor Rick Meehan announced the winners in the virtual format.

Eight winners were announced in the residential category, including the Houghs at Marlin Drive, the Nocks at Atlantic Avenue, the Shorts at Atlantic Avenue, the Taylors at 142nd Street, Kay Ayres at Baltimore Avenue, Will Esham at 14th Street, the Jahnkes at Fountain Road and the Steinbergs at 68th Street.

In the motel category, the Mayflower Apartments on Baltimore Avenue was the lone representative. In the hotel category, the Commander Hotel at 14th Street was recognized, the Holiday Inn and Suites at 17th Street was recognized and the Comfort Inn at 5th Street was honored.

In the condominium category, the Braemar Towers, the Fisherman’s Village and the Vogels and Clarks were recognized. The Kite Loft was the lone representative in the retail category, while three restaurants were honored including Ristoranti Antipasti, the Hobbit and Franco’s Pizza and Bar. There were two special awards this year including the First Presbyterian Church and the 122nd Street dune crossing.