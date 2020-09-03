Open Houses Of The Week – September 4, 2020

OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302

OCEAN PINES
762 Ocean Parkway
Sun 11-1
4BR/3BA Home
Fully Furnished
Move In Ready
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915

OCEAN CITY
104 Bering Road
Little Salisbury
Sat 10-4
Two Homes
4BR/1.5BA Each
1 Block to Beach
Annie Buxbaum
Northrop Realty
443-235-0878

OCEAN CITY
307B 13t St., #4
Sat 11-4
2BR/1BA Condo
1 Block to Bay
2 Blocks to Beach
Pool
Annie Buxbaum
Northrop Realty
443-235-0878

OCEAN CITY
307 142nd Street
Caine Woods
Sun 10-12
3BR/3BA Home
Outdoor Oasis w/
Outdoor Kitchen
Annie Buxbaum
Northrop Realty
443-235-0878